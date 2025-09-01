HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lights, Flowers For Lord Ganesha

By SANJAY MOORJANI, PRAVAT MOHAPATRA, NALINI JAGNAT KUDALKAR, SHRIKANT R KHATAVKAR, MILIND KAPALE
September 01, 2025 17:29 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff. 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Moorjani

Sanjay Moorjani welcomes Lord Ganesha with colourful lights.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravat Mohapatra

The sweet fragrance of flowers scents the air at Pravat Mohapatra's home in Gurugram for the Vignaharta.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar

Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar visited the Bhayandar West police station in Mumbai where this beautiful murti has been installed.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrikant R Khatavkar

Shrikant R Khatavkar from Satara is proud of his sons, 'Abhishek and Amod, who have created this vibrant flower canopy that resembles a devghar for their Lord Ganesha. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Kapale

Milind Kapale from Hinjewadi Phase 1, Pune, says, 'My nine-year-old daughter Myra Kapale made this clay Ganapati. She learnt how to do it by watching a 'How To Make Lord Ganesha' video 2-3 times.

'She was very happy and proud that she got a prize for it in her school, the Blue Ridge Public School, as well.

'She also participated in the lezim dance in the procession that welcomes Lord Ganesha welcome at our society, Ashok Meadows.'

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

 

SANJAY MOORJANI, PRAVAT MOHAPATRA, NALINI JAGNAT KUDALKAR, SHRIKANT R KHATAVKAR, MILIND KAPALE
