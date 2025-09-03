A Most Unique Lord Ganesha

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kranti Jaltare

That's Kranti Jaltare from Pune with Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kranti Jaltare

"Our eco-friendly, sustainable Ganesha is made using plants and leaves from our garden," Kranti says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryaveer and Aaradhya

This is the 11th year that Aryaveer and Aaradhya from Faridabad are bringing the Vignaharta home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Bulbule

The Bulbule family's Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

Ahmedabad's Devang Vaidya and his family wear shades of yellow as they take a selfie with Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashutosh Anant Rane

Ashutosh Anant Rane from Thane wishes everyone 'A Happy Ganeshotsav!'

