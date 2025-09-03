HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A Most Unique Lord Ganesha

A Most Unique Lord Ganesha

By KRANTI JALTARE, ARYAVEER, AARADHYA, R BULBULE, DEVANG VAIDYA, ASHUTOSH ANANT RANE
September 03, 2025

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kranti Jaltare

That's Kranti Jaltare from Pune with Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kranti Jaltare

"Our eco-friendly, sustainable Ganesha is made using plants and leaves from our garden," Kranti says.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryaveer and Aaradhya

This is the 11th year that Aryaveer and Aaradhya from Faridabad are bringing the Vignaharta home.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Bulbule

The Bulbule family's Bappa.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

Ahmedabad's Devang Vaidya and his family wear shades of yellow as they take a selfie with Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashutosh Anant Rane

Ashutosh Anant Rane from Thane wishes everyone 'A Happy Ganeshotsav!'

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

