Magnificent Ganpati Pandals Of Khetwadi

For Satish Bodas/Rediff, visiting the elaborate Ganpati pandals at Khetwadi, south Mumbai, is an annual event he looks forward to.

A Ganpati murti is installed in nearly every gully here and the decorations, he says, are outstanding.

For those of you who cannot visit, Satish brings you glimpses:

Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Khetwadicha Ganraj is 15 feet tall this year.

Located in Khetwadi's 12th gully, this pandal -- which is in its 68th year -- is helmed by the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

And that's Mumbaicha Maharaja who rules Khetwadi's 11th gully.

This pandal is hemled by the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal and is in its 64th year.

Bappa Khetwadicha (Dashavatar) is celebrating its 70th year.

This pandal is organised by the Bal Gopal Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Khetwadi's 10th gully.

It's a grand 75 years for Khetwadicha Chintamani, organised by the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Khetwadi's gully no 9.

Like Mumbaicha Maharaja, Khetwadicha Mahaganpati too is in its 64th year.

This pandal, which you will find in gully no 8, is helmed by the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

The Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal has recreated Madurai's famed Meenakshi temple for Mumbaicha Samrat which is currently in its 67th year.

Do visit at Khetwadi's 6th gully.

Khetwadicha Lambodar stands tall at Khetwadi's 4th gully.

This pandal is 68 years old and is organised by the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

The famed Girgaoncha Raja is made using shadu maati.

Wearing a traditional turban, it has been visiting Nikadvari Lane in Chira Bazaar, south Mumbai, for 98 years.

Chira Bazaar is located about two kilometres from Khetwadi.

The organisers are the Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

Here's another famous Lord Ganesh pandal organised by the Akhil Chandanwadi Sarvjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal at Chira Bazaar.

