Marathi Cine Awards: Vidya Makes A Stunning Entry

It was a night to remember for the Marathi film industry at the Fakt Marathi Cine Sanman Awards 2022.

A look at the star arrivals.

Vidya Balan, like this actor-filmmaker, believes in the power of black.

Amruta Khanvilkar, who won the Best Actress award for her film, Chandramukhi, chose to wear black as well.

Dance Maharashtra Dance judges Gashmeer Mahajani and Sonalee Kulkarni pose on the red carpet.

Gashmeer will be seen next in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf escorts his wife, actress Nivedita Joshi.

Power couple Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Vijay Patkar features in most Rohit Shetty films, including the Golmaal series and Simmba.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar