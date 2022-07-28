News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Marathi Cine Awards: Vidya Makes A Stunning Entry

Marathi Cine Awards: Vidya Makes A Stunning Entry

By Rediff Movies
July 28, 2022 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a night to remember for the Marathi film industry at the Fakt Marathi Cine Sanman Awards 2022.

A look at the star arrivals.

Vidya Balan, like this actor-filmmaker, believes in the power of black.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar, who won the Best Actress award for her film, Chandramukhi, chose to wear black as well.

 

Dance Maharashtra Dance judges Gashmeer Mahajani and Sonalee Kulkarni pose on the red carpet.

Gashmeer will be seen next in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

 

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf escorts his wife, actress Nivedita Joshi.

 

Power couple Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

 

Vijay Patkar features in most Rohit Shetty films, including the Golmaal series and Simmba.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'
Shraddha Gets GORGEOUS!
Shraddha Gets GORGEOUS!
Bollywood's Ticket To Hollywood
Bollywood's Ticket To Hollywood
F1: Sebastian Vettel announces retirement
F1: Sebastian Vettel announces retirement
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

More like this

'I am the coolest dad in the world'

'I am the coolest dad in the world'

How Kareena Likes Her Koffee

How Kareena Likes Her Koffee

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances