Sai Dhanshika, The Woman Everyone's Talking About

Athlete-turned-actor Sai Dhanshika has confirmed the date of her wedding to longtime friend and actor, Vishal.

IMAGE: Sai Dhanshika and Vishal confirmed their relationship at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Yogi Da, on May 19. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riaz K Ahmed /Instagram

Actor Sai Dhanshika and Vishal have put an end to all dating rumours by announcing that they are now a couple.

At the trailer and audio launch of their upcoming film, Yogi Da, the couple revealed that they would be getting married on August 29, which happens to be Vishal's birthday.

Vishal was previously married to Rajini Natraj, the daughter of actor K Nataraj, for eight years before they parted ways in 2018. They have a son, Aryan. He married badminton player Jwala Gutta in April 2021; they have a daughter.

Dhanshika, who debuted in Tamil cinema in 2006 and has worked in all four southern languages, made an impact with her bold portrayal of Yogi, the daughter of Rajinikanth's character in the 2016 blockbuster, Kabali. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Paradesi.

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal have been friends since 15 years.

While she loves staying casual, Sai Dhansika has no problem dressing to the nines when need be:

IMAGE: Dhanshika is quite the dazzler as she mixes western and traditional Indian jewellery to dramatic effect. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Dhanshika/Instagram

IMAGE: She takes an ultra-feminine outfit and lends it a touch of fierceness with her slicked back hair.

IMAGE: Her no makeup, no frills look.

IMAGE: Is that a precursor to her wedding look?