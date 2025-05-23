HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Effortlessly Elegant Abhirami

Effortlessly Elegant Abhirami

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 10:31 IST

x

South Indian actor Abhirami is back in the spotlight with Thug Life, the much awaited Kamal Haasan film that also stars Trisha Krishnan.

Interestingly, her name, Abhirami (she was earlier known as Divya Gopikumar), was inspired by the heroine of the iconic film Gunaa -- another Kamal Haasan starrer -- creating a full circle moment in her cinematic journey.

Off-screen, she’s turning heads with her effortlessly elegant style. 

Abhirami

IMAGE: Sometimes, simplicity should be the name of the game and Abhirami proves it. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Abhirami/Instagram

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: She accentuates her sharp jawline with immaculately done eyebrows and eyeliner on fleek. The sequin top and the red blazer match her persona.

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: Showing her humorous side with a cheeky Insta caption that reads 'Going green takes on a new meaning'...

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: Abhirami enhances the magic of contrasts with statement jewellery.

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: And she does it again... This time, she wears a sweet bindi and lets those big, expressive eyes do all the talking!

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: Pearls and glossy lips keep Abhirami glowing.

 

Abhirami

IMAGE: She glows in a simple orange cotton sari.

Abhirami

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
How Nushrratt, Rakul Make Every Detail Count
How Nushrratt, Rakul Make Every Detail Count
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Sai Dhanshika, The Woman Everyone's Talking About
Sai Dhanshika, The Woman Everyone's Talking About

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 3

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

VIDEOS

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts sindoor like a queen2:35

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts...

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:00

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Women hold 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour forces1:22

Women hold 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour forces

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD