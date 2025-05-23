Effortlessly Elegant Abhirami

South Indian actor Abhirami is back in the spotlight with Thug Life, the much awaited Kamal Haasan film that also stars Trisha Krishnan.

Interestingly, her name, Abhirami (she was earlier known as Divya Gopikumar), was inspired by the heroine of the iconic film Gunaa -- another Kamal Haasan starrer -- creating a full circle moment in her cinematic journey.

Off-screen, she’s turning heads with her effortlessly elegant style.

IMAGE: Sometimes, simplicity should be the name of the game and Abhirami proves it. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Abhirami/Instagram

IMAGE: She accentuates her sharp jawline with immaculately done eyebrows and eyeliner on fleek. The sequin top and the red blazer match her persona.

IMAGE: Showing her humorous side with a cheeky Insta caption that reads 'Going green takes on a new meaning'...

IMAGE: Abhirami enhances the magic of contrasts with statement jewellery.

IMAGE: And she does it again... This time, she wears a sweet bindi and lets those big, expressive eyes do all the talking!

IMAGE: Pearls and glossy lips keep Abhirami glowing.

IMAGE: She glows in a simple orange cotton sari.

