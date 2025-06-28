HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Took Their Vows...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
June 28, 2025 21:39 IST

Venice became a luxe witness as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot; their starry guestlist included A-listers, royalty and designers.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez turned Venice into a glittering playground for their wedding celebration.

From Aman Venice to the Gritti Palace, royalty mingled with moguls and Hollywood glam. Queen Rania, Oprah, Bill Gates, the Kardashians, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger were on the invitee list.

Other celebs spotted included Usher, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

IMAGE: The happy couple Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos. Photograph: Lauren Sanchez Bezos/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A dapper Bezos could not stop smiling as he left the Aman Venice Hotel for the Madonna dell'Orto Church. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stepping out from the St Regis Hotel for the wedding venue were America's First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner... Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah... Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bill Gates with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd... Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian was spotted at Venice airport. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Khloe Kardashian joined Kim on their boat taxi. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Oprah Winfrey headed to the wedding from the Gritti Palace. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Also from Gritti Palace, Designer Domenico Dolce... Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Designer Stefano Gabbana; Sanchez's wedding gown was designed by Dolche&Gabbana... Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kendall and Kylie Jenner... Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Orlando Bloom... Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Designer Tommy Hilfiger and Former American football quarterback Tom Brady. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Usher. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea also enjoyed a boat ride. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Model Brooks Nader seemed to have had fun on her ride on Venice's famed water taxis. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lauren Sanchez at the Aman Venice Hotel. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, arrive at the Harry’s Bar for their wedding celebration. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
