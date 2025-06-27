HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lace & Luxury: Mona Patel At The Bezos Wedding

Lace & Luxury: Mona Patel At The Bezos Wedding

Last updated on: June 27, 2025 21:57 IST

Indian‑American entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel joined the ultra‑glamorous guest list at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish pre‑wedding celebrations in Venice.

Mona Patel

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mona Patel/Instagram

A native of Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona moved to the US at 22, earned degrees from Rutgers, MIT and Harvard, and has since built a diverse business empire spanning healthcare technology (radXai), real estate (Mona Lisa Properties) and philanthropy through her fashion-forward initiative, Couture for Cause.

Mona chose a sultry Dolce & Gabbana lace dress in earthy brown, featuring delicate floral embroidery over a structured black underdress. She complemented the look with diamond earrings, statement rings and a sleek bun.

Mona Patel

 

Mona Patel

 

Mona Patel

 

Mona Patel with her husband, Chintan Desai

IMAGE: Mona Patel with her husband, Chintan Desai.

 

Mona Patel with her husband, Chintan Desai

Images curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

