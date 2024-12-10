News
Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Your FAVE!

Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Your FAVE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 10, 2024 09:29 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

From custom Manish Malhotra drape to Kanjeevaram saris, Sobhita Dhulipala was an absolute vision as a traditional South Indian bride at all her wedding festivities.

While we thought she looked WOW in all her ceremonies, Namrata Thakker asks you to vote for your favourite looks!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sticking to her roots, Sobhita wore a beautiful Kanjeevaram sari with real gold zari for her wedding, enhanced with stunning traditional jewellery.

She kept her makeup subtle and went for the classic braided look pinned with gajras.

Like this look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Her second wedding look was equally beautiful as she opted for a simple white-and-red Kanjeevaram but stuck to heavy gold jewellery.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

For her bridal shower, Sobhita chose a red and gold silk sari but it was her full-sleeve, round neck blouse which stole the show. She went minimalistic with her overall ensemble and picked a pretty gold jadau set to finish off her look.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's haldi ceremony look can be best described as traditional meets modern. She draped a plain yellow-toned sari with strapless blouse and wore delicate gold jewellery to add that spark.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The wedding festivities began with the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu ritual where Sobhita looked lovely in a pink, green and gold sari teamed with a cream-and-gold blouse, gold jewellery and green glass bangles.

Soft makeup and loosely braided hair completed her look.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

At her engagement, Sobhita chose a golden blush Uppada silk sari designed by Manish Malhotra.

Along with that, she donned a layered gold necklace, matching jhumkas and bangles.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
