News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul

When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul

By REDIFF STYLE
May 17, 2023 08:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No, Alia Bhatta is not just an aam chokri from Juhu.

Never has been.

She's always ruled as one of the maalkins of the style platoon back home.

But it takes seeing her on the international stage to realise what a glittering style don she is.

On her visit to Seoul, as a global brand ambassador for Gucci, she made the folks stop in their tracks and stare.

Clad in an LBD that had more tantalising cutouts than dress material, holding an empty transparent handbag, which made people wonder why she was even carrying a bag, and towering heels, Alia gave strong takkaar to all the other Gucci leading ladies.

IMAGE: Did someone run Alia's dress through a punching machine? Or did The Very Hungry Caterpillar have a go at it?
Or is it the ultimate definition of Saying Cheese.
Jokes apart -- How seductive are a serious population of holes on a mini.
She's carrying Gucci's iconic Jackie transparent handbag, first introduced in 1961.

Gucci's new Cruise 2024 collection was unveiled at the 14th century stately Gyeongbokgung palace, located near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. It was the first time a fashion show took place at this historic spot, once the home of Korea's Joseon dynasty of kings.

For a few more stellar looks from the Gucci Seoul Cruise 2024 fashion show that you just can't miss, keep going!

IMAGE: The classic secretary look gets a promotion with the shiniest form-fitting top, red handbag and latex cowboy-style boots.
Secretary? Nah, more like a beekeeper about to collect honey from the hives.
Photographs: Justin Shin/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: When coats become gowns: A parka so alluring it can put Sarah Jessica Parker's wardrobe from Sex and the City to shame.

 

IMAGE: Boardroom meetings, here I come!
Why not. There's something distinctly business-like about this neat and trim ensemble -- crisp blue skirt, boots and a sleeveless top that retrieved its sleeves in the eleventh hour (never mind that they were not the right sleeves).

 

IMAGE: If Audrey Hepburn's costume in Breakfast at Tiffany's were to get an upgrade to our fashion century of latex, boots and androgyny, it would probably look like this.

 

IMAGE: When the artist goes first backwards and then forwards in time, an exceptional outfit comes to life, that is just as much futuristic as it is a poetic throwback to dreamy old-fashioned dressing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride
Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride
A Peek At Bride-to-Be Parineeti's Style
A Peek At Bride-to-Be Parineeti's Style
What Tanya Maniktala Would Do On A Date
What Tanya Maniktala Would Do On A Date
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM today
Sonia to take final call on K'taka CM today
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?
'Pakistan should remain on a ventilator
'Pakistan should remain on a ventilator
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?

More like this

Himanshi Khurana's Black Style is Kaala Jaadu

Himanshi Khurana's Black Style is Kaala Jaadu

What Natasa, Sonam Wear To An IPL Game

What Natasa, Sonam Wear To An IPL Game

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances