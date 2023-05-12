A Peek At Bride-to-Be Parineeti's Style

She's Desh Ki Shaan for her adoring 40.5 million followers.

A Gen Z style icon.

The countess of coats.

Defintely a Hunarbaaz Girl

And she always Kills (all our) Dils.

The month of May belongs to the beautiful Pari aka Parineeti Chopra, whose Shuddh Desi Romance may just be seeing her taking the pheras with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha soon.

Fans are obsessed with her Instagram account and -- even as we write this -- are authoring Internet surges to the account belonging to 'Wandering Hedonist' as they check and re-check when she will upload her big fat sagaee pics.

It's hard to name a trend that the actor has not got the better of in the fashion dept. All her looks earn her full marks.

Her Insta feed overflows with splashes of colours, cool, upbeat outfits and, surprise, surprise, once in a way a cracker of an outfit that can bring the house down.

IMAGE: Right here is a sample of the shaandaar wardrobe surprises she sudddenly springs.

Major exciting wrap dress terrific for a Dilli Date to gaze at the Qutb Minar or dine at the Bukhara or ride the Metro to Rajendra Nagar or take a spin on the Delhi Eye with the Ishaqzaade.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Shaking Up Orange St: Looking like a bright santra is not such a bad idea after all when you are out getting 'naye baal' for a new film.

You can almost smell the citrus when you look at her.

IMAGE: Delhi Ladki becomes Legend(s) Of The Fall in London.

She dons a weather-appropriate maha charming sweatshirt, latex flared pants and Prada shoes for a sair along the Thames. Namaste England!

How does she keep those Prada puppies so sparkling white?

IMAGE: She just completed Chamkila, so... is still in role.

IMAGE: Cousins P & P are a tangle of luscious limbs, abs and bikinis.

When the Chopra lasses start serving up beauty lessons together it's Bombshell Central.

Question: Why is Pari wearing her 'Mimi Didi' PC's bandana?

IMAGE: The dulhan is ready for her dulha!

A rich blue sari perfect for her upcoming part -- when she becomes AAP's favourite bahu and a new political patni.

She practices in Puri, Odisha.

IMAGE: This is how she dresses to visit her dad's farm, which is it seems is located outside Ambala, where she grew up.

Don't 'proud, happy and humbled daughters' paint pretty pictures?