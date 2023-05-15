What Natasa, Sonam Wear To An IPL Game

Don't settle for dull T-shirt-shorts combos when you are, thrillingly, at the stadium to cheer for your favourite IPL team from the stands.

Make the next match you attend an exciting red carpet outing.

You may not have expensive seats, but if your outfit is colourful or fun or striking enough, you're sure to grab attention and maybe camera footage too!

Take some pointers from the ladies who have made a splash at the cricket grounds...

IMAGE: For flawless match-day attire look no further than Natasa Stankovic Pandya who perfects the cricket-wives dress code, even matching her green nails to her handbag.

By the way, ribbed dresses are in vogue and a white, sleeveless like Mrs Pandya's offers excellent respite from the scorching heat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: It is after all the Indian Premier League, so desi uniform is ideal and stands outs.

Take a cue from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and be the Jaan in the stands.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sharing the frame didn't take away the attention Sonam got for her elegant dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: All those horses running across her getup make you wonder if Dhanashree Verma got the address wrong and is actually headed to the races.

No matter, her costume, more akin to an over-decorated, pink-trimmed Bengali sandesh, will inspire hubby Yuzi Chahal to take a few more multi-wicket hauls, for the Rajasthan Royals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma /Instagram

IMAGE: Win! Win! Win! Natasha Bharadwaj and her black fedora make a lasting fashion impression at the Wankhede, at her first-ever cricket match.

Separates -- T-shirt-denim short-sneakers -- are something you can put together in a flash.

The hat and attitude are not so basic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Bharadwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: We like the way Shahneel Gill turns a pretty, Anita-Dongre-ish summer dress into cricket spectator wear with white sports shoes.

It reminds us of the dress Kate Wales nee Middleton wore to play cricket at Mumbai's Oval Maidan.

Shahneel's ensemble ensures the 'stadium ka vibe is lit' comments a fan. Yup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's sis and cricket fan girl Sakshi Pant's shocking pink pants do half the cheering for the Indian team in the UK. The perfectly coordinated lipstick takes the job ahead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Pant/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com