Himanshi Khurana's Black Style is Kaala Jaadu

People who heart black repeatedly, day in and day out, via their wardrobe choices, often forget that black can also be boooooooring.

This failsafe option needs to be worn with a certain panache, so you don't become a black blindspot on a red carpet.

Black seems to rule Himanshi Khurana's closet with an iron fist, but she's got plenty of knowhow on how black fashion addicts can lively up this saturnine colour.

The five of the many times that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and model-singer did black a favour...

IMAGE: Can a day dress get more simple and charming than this?

She gads about Istanbul -- probably popping in at the Hagia Sophia, Kapali Carsi and Galata Tower -- in a silky number, worn with a lime green purse, finding a khoobsurat way to light up the city's streets.

Go Baby Go.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

IMAGE: Himanshi could have chosen a summery frock or a bikini-shorts combo to sail the high seas ('international waters' she calls it) on a cruise.

But she opts for a sophisticated velvet Zara suit.

Fashion is also about doing the unexpected well.

IMAGE: Adding more masala to the already stunning scenery of Furaveri isle in the Maldives in dishy black and plaid beachwear that makes you wanna to break into one of her songs... O jaanwaale, o jaanewale, rakh yaad mainu na bhula re....

IMAGE: Chilly autumn in London does call for lots of black or actually Black n White. The houndstooth skirt is A good pick.

Where's your horse, Himanshi?

IMAGE: Rabba, rabba! Her boudoir-wallah dressing will make you stop dreaming up new colour palettes.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com