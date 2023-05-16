News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Himanshi Khurana's Black Style is Kaala Jaadu

Himanshi Khurana's Black Style is Kaala Jaadu

By REDIFF STYLE
May 16, 2023 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

People who heart black repeatedly, day in and day out, via their wardrobe choices, often forget that black can also be boooooooring.

This failsafe option needs to be worn with a certain panache, so you don't become a black blindspot on a red carpet.

Black seems to rule Himanshi Khurana's closet with an iron fist, but she's got plenty of knowhow on how black fashion addicts can lively up this saturnine colour.

The five of the many times that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and model-singer did black a favour...

IMAGE: Can a day dress get more simple and charming than this?
She gads about Istanbul -- probably popping in at the Hagia Sophia, Kapali Carsi and Galata Tower -- in a silky number, worn with a lime green purse, finding a khoobsurat way to light up the city's streets.
Go Baby Go.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Himanshi could have chosen a summery frock or a bikini-shorts combo to sail the high seas ('international waters' she calls it) on a cruise.
But she opts for a sophisticated velvet Zara suit.
Fashion is also about doing the unexpected well.

 

IMAGE: Adding more masala to the already stunning scenery of Furaveri isle in the Maldives in dishy black and plaid beachwear that makes you wanna to break into one of her songs... O jaanwaale, o jaanewale, rakh yaad mainu na bhula re....

 

IMAGE: Chilly autumn in London does call for lots of black or actually Black n White. The houndstooth skirt is A good pick.
Where's your horse, Himanshi?

 

IMAGE: Rabba, rabba! Her boudoir-wallah dressing will make you stop dreaming up new colour palettes.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
A Peek At Bride-to-Be Parineeti's Style
A Peek At Bride-to-Be Parineeti's Style
What Tanya Maniktala Would Do On A Date
What Tanya Maniktala Would Do On A Date
Meet KKK13's Moroccan Beauty
Meet KKK13's Moroccan Beauty
Drug sales at pre-Covid level, price rise shapes mkt
Drug sales at pre-Covid level, price rise shapes mkt
Ash, Deepika, Sonam's Cannes Moments
Ash, Deepika, Sonam's Cannes Moments
Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph
Why Gavaskar Took Dhoni's Autograph
FMCG sales slow; home care only category to grow
FMCG sales slow; home care only category to grow

More like this

Fashionably Unapologetic Shantanu

Fashionably Unapologetic Shantanu

What Natasa, Sonam Wear To An IPL Game

What Natasa, Sonam Wear To An IPL Game

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances