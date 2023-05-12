News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride

Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride

By REDIFF SYLE
May 12, 2023 16:11 IST
What's a Mother's Day celebration without adorable pics of moms with their stunning children?

Motherhood so often requires acts of pure strength and heroism and many of these model moms have raised their children single-handedly, playing the role of both mama bear and papa bear to perfection.

These pics are sure to light up your weekend :)

Happy Mother's Day!

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon with her eldest Zackie.
Even more gorgeous than the model-actor are her three darling kids who are her world -- they give her the 'sweetest little kisses'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mom and son walk on sunshine.
With that fab bod it's hard to believe Lisa is a mom of three.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Three beauties: Padma Lakshmi with her mini-me Krishna aka Littlehands and the Eiffel Tower.
Trust us when we say there's no hotter desi mom-daughter duo.
This pic was taken in Paris, where they indulged in few days of rest, fashion and pastries, before jetting off to Marrakesh -- dream mom-beti vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: All of 17, Ksha (fondly called K by her mom) has followed in glam mom Ujjwala Raut's steps to become a model.
In her mother's words, 'K is strong, one-of-a-kind, funny, kind, loving daughter.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ujjwala Raut/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Carol Gracias and baby boy Gaby row, row their kayak gently down the stream.
The supermodel, who has moved to Goa, seems to be totally enjoying this new phase as a mom.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Carol Gracias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Why should Mother's Day celebrations not be extended to pet moms as well? Absolutely.
Pia Trivedi with her pretty Bambi. It's 'a love like no other'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pia Trivedi/Instagram

