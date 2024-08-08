How Dia, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day

Incredible textures, beautifully crafted designs... the Indian handloom industry deserves to be celebrated for its artistic creativity.

On National Handloom Day, August 7, that's exactly what these celebs did.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza Rekhi/Instagram

Putting up a gorgeous series of pictures on Instagram, Dia Mirza wrote: 'Over the years, it has been my absolute privilege to celebrate handwoven garments. This National Handloom Day, let's continue to support and empower our artisans.

'The hands that weave timeless stories.'

The actor explained how the handloom industry empowers women in rural India.

'The textile industry is one of the largest sources of employment generation in the country, with over 45 million people employed directly, including a large number of women and the rural population.

'As per the Fourth All India Handloom Census 2019-20, India has 35,22,512 handloom workers, out of which over 70 per cent of weavers and allied workers are female.

'Similarly, out of the total 31.45 lakh households involved in handloom activities, 88.7 per cent of weaver households are in rural areas.

'Thus, the handloom sector is an important medium for empowering women and rural India.'

Here are some interesting historical nuggets:

'As per the Victoria and Albert Museum, the world's leading museum of art and design, the earliest surviving Indian cotton threads date to around 4000 BC and dyed fabrics from India are documented as far back as 2500 BC.

'The designs of Indian handlooms have been influenced by the geographic, availability of local resources, religious and social customs of a region.

'Being a diverse country, India has a rich tradition of handlooms.

'Sixty-five handloom products and six product logos are registered under the Geographical Indications of Goods Act, which was enacted for better protection.

Did you know India has so many handloom styles?

'Different parts of India have distinct styles. Some of them are Bagh, Batik, Chanderi and Maheshwari of Madhya Pradesh; Baranasi Brocades, Zardozi, Chikankari of Uttar Pradesh; Baluchari, Tangail, Jamdani of West Bengal; Kasargod, Kannur, Kuthampully of Kerala; Pochampally, Gadwal of Telangana; Patola, Bhujodi, Ajrakh, Bandhej, Tangaliya, Mata Ni Pachedi, Ashavali, and Kutch and Kathiawar embroidery from Gujarat, and Muga, Mekhela Sador from Assam and Manipur like the Phenek and Tongam to name a few.

'Some of the techniques used in Indian handloom are weaving, embroidery, dyeing, printing, etc.

'So much to learn, cherish and celebrate!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra, who's a fan of Indian handlooms, posted this picture of the evergreen Rekha.

'Classic and beautiful Rekhaji in timeless handloom strip tissue custom made sari...

'For us at Manish Malhotra world it's amalgamating handloom, different textiles, colours with tradional zari work..'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy wrote, 'On National Handloom Day, I'm celebrating the beauty and heritage of Indian craftsmanship in this stunning yellow Banarasi saree.

'I absolutely love the timeless elegance of the gold zari and how easy it is to drape.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

'Handloom,' wrote Sobhita Dhulipala, 'is more than a craft, more than beauty, it is a prayer.'

The actor, who got engaged to Naga Chaitanya on August 8, added, 'Please show support to our talented, hard-working weavers and nurture our magnificent heritage.'