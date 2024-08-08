Meet Miss Expressive Shruti Ramachandran

Shruti Ramachandran's character Chitra in Madhuram had a never-ending love affair with biryani.
In real-life, the actor has a thing for the sari.
'Sweater weather' is the Nadanna Sambhavam actor's favourite season and she will gladly give fans a style tip or two with her gorgeous wardrobe that's got plenty of her beloved coloures -- pink, purple and red.
IMAGE: For Shruti, it's always a good time to wear pink.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Ramachandran/Instagram
IMAGE: We can't help but admire how stunning she looks in this two-tone sari.
IMAGE: The actor is the boss lady in these charming printed separates.
IMAGE: That smile is reserved for hubby dearest, screenplay writer Francis Thomas.
IMAGE: Shruti is the stuff of sweet dreams in this romantic shade.
IMAGE: She turns to harem pants for a chilled-out, soaking-in-vitamin-D morning in the garden.