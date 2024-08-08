News
Meet Miss Expressive Shruti Ramachandran

By REDIFF STYLE
August 08, 2024 08:40 IST
Shruti Ramachandran's character Chitra in Madhuram had a never-ending love affair with biryani. 

In real-life, the actor has a thing for the sari. 

'Sweater weather' is the Nadanna Sambhavam actor's favourite season and she will gladly give fans a style tip or two with her gorgeous wardrobe that's got plenty of her beloved coloures -- pink, purple and red. 

IMAGE: For Shruti, it's always a good time to wear pink. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Ramachandran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We can't help but admire how stunning she looks in this two-tone sari. 

 

IMAGE: The actor is the boss lady in these charming printed separates. 

 

IMAGE: That smile is reserved for hubby dearest, screenplay writer Francis Thomas. 

 

IMAGE: Shruti is the stuff of sweet dreams in this romantic shade.

 

IMAGE: She turns to harem pants for a chilled-out, soaking-in-vitamin-D morning in the garden. 

