Trisha Walks To Her Own Beat

Style diva Trisha Krishnan will always make your heart skip a beat.

'If there's anything that you should stop wearing, it's the weight of other people's opinions,' she shares on Instagram.

A forever crush, Brinda's leading lady jazzes up whatever she wears with dashes of modern sophistication and timeless elegance.

IMAGE: A touch of bling is a must for Trisha, even if it's coming from her phone case.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: There's that Trisha touch again -- sleeves that end in sequinned gold.

IMAGE: The actor lets down her hair in a relaxed top and latex pants.

IMAGE: Traditional wear in pastels is her go-to look for a darshan.

IMAGE: Black tops the list when she's all set to receive an award.



