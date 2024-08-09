News
Trisha Walks To Her Own Beat

By REDIFF STYLE
August 09, 2024 08:40 IST
Style diva Trisha Krishnan will always make your heart skip a beat. 

'If there's anything that you should stop wearing, it's the weight of other people's opinions,' she shares on Instagram. 

A forever crush, Brinda's leading lady jazzes up whatever she wears with dashes of modern sophistication and timeless elegance. 

IMAGE: A touch of bling is a must for Trisha, even if it's coming from her phone case. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's that Trisha touch again -- sleeves that end in sequinned gold. 

 

IMAGE: The actor lets down her hair in a relaxed top and latex pants.

 

IMAGE: Traditional wear in pastels is her go-to look for a darshan

 

IMAGE: Black tops the list when she's all set to receive an award. 

REDIFF STYLE
