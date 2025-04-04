Janhvi, Khushi Buckle It Up Like Boss Babes

Belted dresses are the ultimate style chameleons, seamlessly transforming any outfit from casual to chic with just a cinch at the waist.

These versatile pieces flatter a variety of body types and suit countless occasions.

With an array of options when it comes to fabrics, colours and patterns, a belted dress offers the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra's belted safari dress is the ultimate travel buddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana S Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: Glam, glam and only glam... That's what Janhvi Kapoor is in her grey corset dress with sparkly sequinned details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut professes her love for vintage fashion in stylish tweed, complete with pearl buttons and a high ponytail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna embraces her inner baddie in a fierce black cargo dress and oversized boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor takes us back to the '60s in her fabulous purple dress paired with pearl drop earrings and a Dior saddle bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Priya Bapat is all about minimalism and elegance in her black dress, a golden belt and striking statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur changes the look of her white-tiered dress with a boho-themed leather belt and chic beige bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

