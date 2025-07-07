What's Manushi Chhillar Hiding In Her Closet?

Manushi Chhillar dresses with the poise of a beauty queen and the intuition of a trendsetter.

Her wardrobe choices blend quiet luxury with contemporary edge, making every look feel intentional and impactful.

As anticipation builds for her film Maalik, which releases this week, let's take a peek into her closet.

IMAGE: Manushi's sheer embellished sari captures light and movement. As for that smile? 'Nuff said. All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: That gorgeously embroidered sari and mirror-finish sunnies are modern royalty.

IMAGE: Manushi leans into vintage energy with this ivory gown and wavy updo .

IMAGE: This chic look proves she’s in full control of her fashion narrative .

IMAGE: Manushi's love for florals is evident in her dark satin gown.

IMAGE: With a pop of colour and a dash of flair, she makes a statement in this structured gown.

IMAGE: A glimpse of Manushi's playful side at the beach.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES