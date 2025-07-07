HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Manushi Chhillar Hiding In Her Closet?

July 07, 2025 10:02 IST

Manushi Chhillar dresses with the poise of a beauty queen and the intuition of a trendsetter.

Her wardrobe choices blend quiet luxury with contemporary edge, making every look feel intentional and impactful.

As anticipation builds for her film Maalik, which releases this week, let's take a peek into her closet.

IMAGE: Manushi's sheer embellished sari captures light and movement. As for that smile? 'Nuff said.  All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That gorgeously embroidered sari and mirror-finish sunnies are modern royalty.

 

IMAGE: Manushi leans into vintage energy with this ivory gown and wavy updo.

 

IMAGE: This chic look proves she’s in full control of her fashion narrative.

 

IMAGE: Manushi's love for florals is evident in her dark satin gown.

 

IMAGE: With a pop of colour and a dash of flair, she makes a statement in this structured gown.

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of Manushi's playful side at the beach.

