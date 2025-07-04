Disha, Manushi, Shanaya's Bikini Moments

International Bikini Day, celebrated annually on July 5, marks a playful homage to one of the most iconic swimwear styles in history.

This day commemorates the introduction of the bikini which debuted in 1946.

And these gorgeous stars are setting the gram on fire, one bikini at a time.

IMAGE: Hot pink never looked this cool! Ananya Panday is all about that Barbie beach glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha Patani sizzles in sunshine yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is a beach goddess in powder blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar turns up the drama with a black bikini and a golden belt -- pageant queen meets Bond girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor brings streetwear to the shore with a green string bikini and baggy jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari keeps it classic and chic in a white bikini and wrap. Beach minimalism nailed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra knows how to slay a vacay. Her tube bikini says: I'm global, I'm glam and I'm not apologising. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Skyline? Check. Pool? Check. Shanaya Kapoor in a bikini? Stunning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

