Sai Ramya Is Sometimes Cute, Sometimes Sultry

Sai Ramya Is Sometimes Cute, Sometimes Sultry

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: July 02, 2025 10:06 IST

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti is having a standout moment both on-screen and on the style radar as she preps for the release of her film, Solo Boy.

With clean cuts and bold textures, her fashion picks feel confident and current.

She leans into looks that highlight her individuality -- part cherubic charm, part quiet power.

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: That beach hat and stacked beaded jewellery makes it clear that Sai Ramya's in vacay mode. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Ramya Pasupuleti/Instagram

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: Boating through paradise in uber cool style. Her cute accessories always upgrade her outfits! 

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: 'No makeup' makeup with a touch of peach lip tint is all she needs to cast a magical spell.

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: In the city of love, all dolled up in a pink mini dress.

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: High fashion meets cool control. Did you spot her tattoo?

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: Painting the town red; Sai Ramya is clearly here to make a lasting impression.

 

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

IMAGE: She brings her girly aesthetics to traditional wear.

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti

REDIFF STYLE
