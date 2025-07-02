Sai Ramya Is Sometimes Cute, Sometimes Sultry

Sai Ramya Pasupuleti is having a standout moment both on-screen and on the style radar as she preps for the release of her film, Solo Boy.

With clean cuts and bold textures, her fashion picks feel confident and current.

She leans into looks that highlight her individuality -- part cherubic charm, part quiet power.

IMAGE: That beach hat and stacked beaded jewellery makes it clear that Sai Ramya's in vacay mode. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Ramya Pasupuleti/Instagram

IMAGE: Boating through paradise in uber cool style. Her cute accessories always upgrade her outfits!

IMAGE: 'No makeup' makeup with a touch of peach lip tint is all she needs to cast a magical spell.

IMAGE: In the city of love, all dolled up in a pink mini dress.

IMAGE: High fashion meets cool control. Did you spot her tattoo?

IMAGE: Painting the town red; Sai Ramya is clearly here to make a lasting impression.

IMAGE: She brings her girly aesthetics to traditional wear.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES