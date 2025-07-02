HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!

Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 12:58 IST

x

While the minimalist Scandinavian scarf is trending across global runways, India remains loyal to the statement dupatta.

From regal silhouettes to embroidered power plays, here's how celebs are turning this traditional piece into a headline...

Masoom Minawala

IMAGE: Masoom Minawala Mehta's Cannes dupatta was all about shimmer, ease and grace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala Mehta/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: The beauty of Kareena's regal woven dupatta will stun you into silence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's dupatta is an ode to the monsoon sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: Delicate embroidery meets un'fur'gettable impact — this one, worn by Uorfi, is pure couture flex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's dupatta is all about understated drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: The breeze follows Khushi Kapoor, so does the attention -- call it dupatta magnetism. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani's dress thought it was dramatic, until the dupatta came to steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement
Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Bold, Breezy, Beautiful: Athulyaa's Fashion Fix
Bold, Breezy, Beautiful: Athulyaa's Fashion Fix
Kriti, Sanya, Shweta Make Denim Dazzle
Kriti, Sanya, Shweta Make Denim Dazzle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

webstory image 2

8 of Assam's Prettiest Tea Gardens

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian diaspora1:00

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian...

'Brutally attacked, dragged,' BMC Official Ratnakar Sahoo's first reaction post alleged BJP assault3:11

'Brutally attacked, dragged,' BMC Official Ratnakar...

CM Yogi holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens to public grievances1:08

CM Yogi holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD