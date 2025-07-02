Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!

While the minimalist Scandinavian scarf is trending across global runways, India remains loyal to the statement dupatta.
From regal silhouettes to embroidered power plays, here's how celebs are turning this traditional piece into a headline...
IMAGE: Masoom Minawala Mehta's Cannes dupatta was all about shimmer, ease and grace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala Mehta/Instagram
IMAGE: The beauty of Kareena's regal woven dupatta will stun you into silence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's dupatta is an ode to the monsoon sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Delicate embroidery meets un'fur'gettable impact — this one, worn by Uorfi, is pure couture flex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's dupatta is all about understated drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: The breeze follows Khushi Kapoor, so does the attention -- call it dupatta magnetism. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Hansika Motwani's dress thought it was dramatic, until the dupatta came to steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram
>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES