Hansika, Alia, Khushi's Desi Power Move!

While the minimalist Scandinavian scarf is trending across global runways, India remains loyal to the statement dupatta.

From regal silhouettes to embroidered power plays, here's how celebs are turning this traditional piece into a headline...

IMAGE: Masoom Minawala Mehta's Cannes dupatta was all about shimmer, ease and grace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: The beauty of Kareena's regal woven dupatta will stun you into silence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's dupatta is an ode to the monsoon sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Delicate embroidery meets un'fur'gettable impact — this one, worn by Uorfi, is pure couture flex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's dupatta is all about understated drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The breeze follows Khushi Kapoor, so does the attention -- call it dupatta magnetism. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani's dress thought it was dramatic, until the dupatta came to steal the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

