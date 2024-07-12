What's Making Niharika Konidela Smile?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram
Niharika Konidela hasn't met a colour she doesn't like.
The actor is a glam addict and her style, she says, is just like her, 'a little bit silly, a whole lot crazy'.
IMAGE: Black, she believes, can never be boring.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram
IMAGE: She takes a walk on the bright side in a printed easy-breezy number.
IMAGE: Niharika livens things up in fuchsia.
IMAGE: Gangsta is in the house! Doesn't Niharika remind you of Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi?
IMAGE: A fan of Bollywood films, Niharika dresses up like Geet from Jab We Met.
IMAGE: She'll encourage you to add the colour of cherry to your monsoon wardrobe.