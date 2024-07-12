News
What's Making Niharika Konidela Smile?

By REDIFF STYLE
July 12, 2024 08:40 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Niharika Konidela hasn't met a colour she doesn't like. 

The actor is a glam addict and her style, she says, is just like her, 'a little bit silly, a whole lot crazy'. 

IMAGE: Black, she believes, can never be boring. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She takes a walk on the bright side in a printed easy-breezy number. 

 

IMAGE: Niharika livens things up in fuchsia. 

 

IMAGE: Gangsta is in the house! Doesn't Niharika remind you of Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

 

IMAGE: A fan of Bollywood films, Niharika dresses up like Geet from Jab We Met.

 

IMAGE: She'll encourage you to add the colour of cherry to your monsoon wardrobe. 

