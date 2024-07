If there is one thing Krithi Shetty is obsessed with, it's pastels. And saris. Like ARM's Ajayan and Lekshmi's timeless romance, the actor loves the traditional Indian drape.

She also has a soft corner for florals and red lipstick :)

IMAGE: Krithi goes for gold...

Photographs: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Breathing new life into dresses with a play of colours and just-out-of-bed hair.

IMAGE: She's got a thing for knits and, like you saw earlier, will never settle for just one colour.

IMAGE: And that's how much joy you can spread in a simple lemon-yellow sari with an embroidered border.

IMAGE: Her casual game is really strong; she brings a chill vibe in pink.

IMAGE: Being dressed down doesn't mean you can't have fun; just crop your top.