Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun

Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun

By REDIFF STYLE
July 10, 2024 10:28 IST
Crushes may come and go but Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba's Taapsee Pannu is a forever kind of love. 

Everything about her is fun... be it her curly locks, her dewy make-up, red lips or quirky wardrobe.

Her biggest draw is her hatke outfits and she continues her winning streak when it comes to owning a funky sense of style. 

IMAGE: Taapsee is no fashion rookie; that floral, figure-hugging silhouette needs a catwalk of its own. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Peach is such a winning choice, especially when the actor pairs it with those white rimmed sunglasses. 

 

IMAGE: A phool among flowers, she looks gorgeous in an oversized sweater and flowy skirt. 

 

IMAGE: The Pannu sisters have a weakness for white and Taapsee jazzes up the look with ruby-coloured lips. 

 

IMAGE: 'Shading the day in style, with a touch of floral finesse,' she writes. 

 

IMAGE: Trust her to wear a sari for a soiree.

 

IMAGE: She is as fresh as a strawberry in athleisure.

 

IMAGE: When Taapsee in a sari, it's hard not to stop and stare.

