Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun

Crushes may come and go but Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba's Taapsee Pannu is a forever kind of love.

Everything about her is fun... be it her curly locks, her dewy make-up, red lips or quirky wardrobe.

Her biggest draw is her hatke outfits and she continues her winning streak when it comes to owning a funky sense of style.

IMAGE: Taapsee is no fashion rookie; that floral, figure-hugging silhouette needs a catwalk of its own.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: Peach is such a winning choice, especially when the actor pairs it with those white rimmed sunglasses.

IMAGE: A phool among flowers, she looks gorgeous in an oversized sweater and flowy skirt.

IMAGE: The Pannu sisters have a weakness for white and Taapsee jazzes up the look with ruby-coloured lips.

IMAGE: 'Shading the day in style, with a touch of floral finesse,' she writes.

IMAGE: Trust her to wear a sari for a soiree.

IMAGE: She is as fresh as a strawberry in athleisure.

IMAGE: When Taapsee in a sari, it's hard not to stop and stare.