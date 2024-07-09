Tasneem Is That Cute Girl Next Door Who...

The Heist's Tasneem Khan loves to bask in a 'little tint and sunshine' because this 'dimple wali' actor seeks magic in every moment.

Each of her Insta pics is a perfect style guide to acing casual fashion.

'Mein apni favourite hoon,' she says, revealing that 'no amount of make-up can ever make me feel as confident as I feel without it'.

IMAGE: Tasneem goes purple with a lip shade to match.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tasneem Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: She raises the off-duty style bar in her ab-baring separates.

IMAGE: Nothing can compare to the joy of wearing florals.

IMAGE: She gives date night feels in the checked skirt and colour-coordinated black tee.

IMAGE: Tasneem is monsoon-ready as she embraces the hues of Mother Nature.

Don't miss those gorgeous earrings.

IMAGE: This pastel yellow top gets its own vibe with that frill.