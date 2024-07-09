News
Tasneem Is That Cute Girl Next Door Who...

Tasneem Is That Cute Girl Next Door Who...

By REDIFF STYLE
July 09, 2024 10:53 IST
The Heist's Tasneem Khan loves to bask in a 'little tint and sunshine' because this 'dimple wali' actor seeks magic in every moment. 

Each of her Insta pics is a perfect style guide to acing casual fashion. 

'Mein apni favourite hoon,' she says, revealing that 'no amount of make-up can ever make me feel as confident as I feel without it'. 

IMAGE: Tasneem goes purple with a lip shade to match. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tasneem Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She raises the off-duty style bar in her ab-baring separates. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing can compare to the joy of wearing florals.  

 

IMAGE: She gives date night feels in the checked skirt and colour-coordinated black tee. 

 

IMAGE: Tasneem is monsoon-ready as she embraces the hues of Mother Nature.
Don't miss those gorgeous earrings.

 

IMAGE: This pastel yellow top gets its own vibe with that frill. 

REDIFF STYLE
