Rediff.com  » Getahead » Irresistible Manjari

Irresistible Manjari

By REDIFF STYLE
July 08, 2024 10:57 IST
She may have walked into our hearts years ago in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na but, since then, Manjari Fadnnis has carved a quiet, permanent corner for herself there.

Mostly fresh faced, she has a wardrobe that makes her feel awesome. 

Vibrant colours, intricate prints, flowy dresses, matching blazer sets... The UP Files' actor stays committed to the cause of staying forever pretty.

Her advice: 'A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes'. 

IMAGE: Pretty and poised in white, she proves the colour is a good fit for every season. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Manjari Fadnnis/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a world full of black, white and grey, she'd like to be a splash of yellow. 

 

IMAGE: Manjari is all suited up in maroon. 

 

IMAGE: 'Don't be fooled by a woman in white,' she writes. 'She may feel light as a cloud... yet she's rebellious like a wildflower'. 

 

IMAGE: The actor doesn't let the setting sun overshadow her flirty pink vibe. 

 

IMAGE: The mesmerising beauty turns up the colour dial in blue. 

REDIFF STYLE
