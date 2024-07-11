Will Radhika Wear This Lehenga To Her Wedding?

Radhika Merchant has been consistently making our jaws drop with her pre-wedding outfits.

Dressed by India's top designers, each look has been memorable.

Her shubh vivaah outfit will be the most unforgettable of the lot and Designer Ridhi Mehra offers her suggestion for the bride and the sister of the groom, Isha Ambani Piramal.

"I'd choose the Swarn lehenga set for Radhika," says the designer in an email interview with Anita Aikara/Rediff.com.

"The ensemble perfectly blends tradition and modern elegance. It features a gold hand-embroidered blouse paired with a tissue lehenga and dupatta, showcasing exquisite monotone threadwork.

"The classic design and trendy gold colour make it versatile for various occasions and styling options."

IMAGE: Designer Ridhi Mehra feels Radhika will look radiant in this gold lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

It is an ideal option for Radhika, who has worn a pearl-encrusted gold and lace lehenga earlier and looked dazzling in it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

As for Isha Ambani, Ridhi has a special ensemble in mind.

"It is a shimmering pre-draped sari, featuring a drape blouse with intricately embroidered motifs," reveals the designer.

"The striking silver-green colour and Persian-inspired design adds a regal touch, making it an ideal choice."

Given that Anant and Radhika's wedding will take place on July 12, is there a palette that guests could include in their wardrobe?

"For a July wedding, I would recommend a colour scheme that includes soft pastels and rich, vibrant hues.

"Blush pink, mint green and deep maroon would create a stunning palette that captures the essence of summer while maintaining a regal elegance.

"These colours are not only season-appropriate but also timeless."

IMAGE: "Don't forget statement accessories to elevate your ensemble for the grand celebration," Ridhi advises the guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Suggesting additional colours, the designer says, "Opt for soft pastels for an elegant feel or go for metallic tones like gold and silver for added glamour.

"Ivory is timeless and sophisticated while jewel tones such as emerald green and sapphire blue bring a touch of luxury.

"Lightweight fabrics like chanderi and silk ensure comfort in the humidity."