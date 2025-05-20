Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping confidently into the limelight with fresh energy and undeniable charm.

Her music video, Vibe, with pop sensation Guru Randhawa is currently trending on YouTube with an impressive 30 million views.

Off-screen, she continues to share candid moments with her fans on social media and prepare for her big Bollywood debut, Tu Yaa Main.

Her fashion sense -- a seamless blend of glamour, nostalgia and modern edge -- is earning her major style cred.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor aims for the high-low fashion mix in a fur-lined jacket, baggy jeans and crisp white sneakers. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She recreates the '60s glam era with this gorgeous Sabyasachi sari.

IMAGE: Sultry in satin, she transforms the green satin maxi with that sexy back and statement sleeves.

IMAGE: Lounging by a dazzling city skyline, she stuns in a blue printed swimsuit.

IMAGE: That's how she goes sporty-chic!

IMAGE: She's preppy in plaid but then changes the game with her rhinestone studded shoes.

IMAGE: Clean, muted lines define Shanaya's minimalist, modern look.

