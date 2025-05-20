HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All

Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 10:25 IST

x

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping confidently into the limelight with fresh energy and undeniable charm.

Her music video, Vibe, with pop sensation Guru Randhawa is currently trending on YouTube with an impressive 30 million views. 

Off-screen, she continues to share candid moments with her fans on social media and prepare for her big Bollywood debut, Tu Yaa Main.

Her fashion sense -- a seamless blend of glamour, nostalgia and modern edge -- is earning her major style cred.

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor aims for the high-low fashion mix in a fur-lined jacket, baggy jeans and crisp white sneakers. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: She recreates the '60s glam era with this gorgeous Sabyasachi sari.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Sultry in satin, she transforms the green satin maxi with that sexy back and statement sleeves.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Lounging by a dazzling city skyline, she stuns in a blue printed swimsuit.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: That's how she goes sporty-chic!

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: She's preppy in plaid but then changes the game with her rhinestone studded shoes.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Clean, muted lines define Shanaya's minimalist, modern look.

Shanaya Kapoor

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Nandini Gupta Bring The Miss World Crown Home?
Will Nandini Gupta Bring The Miss World Crown Home?
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Raashi's Such A Charmer
Raashi's Such A Charmer
Sanya, Alia Go Desi But Give It A Surprise Twist
Sanya, Alia Go Desi But Give It A Surprise Twist
Payal Is Full-On Fabulous!
Payal Is Full-On Fabulous!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

VIDEOS

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at Theppakadu3:41

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at...

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video1:42

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan5:00

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD