What Will Edin Rose Wear In The Bigg Boss House?

Dubai-born actor Edin Rose is one of the three wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 18.

She gained popularity with stints in the web series, Gandii Baat, and her dance number in the Telugu film, Ravanasura.

This bold and beautiful damsel's sartorial choices include daring silhouettes and striking colours.

Her wardrobe is all about confidence and creativity.

It will be interesting to see what she wears in Bigg Boss.

For now, let's decode why her style has that X factor.

IMAGE: Edin Rose's hair colour vibes with her lilac sari.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Edin Rose/Instagram

IMAGE: Feisty seems to be Edin's middle name. Talk about these neon pink coords and that rose tattoo!

IMAGE: She sizzles in a lemon yellow cutout dress that highlights her toned midriff.

IMAGE: Posing demurely in a killer black ensemble, Edin's avatar is interesting party wear option.

IMAGE: Draped in a copper-toned dupioni tissue silk, and wearing a cute micro bindi , she casts a spell.

IMAGE: Bootilicious in a ruched bodysuit.

IMAGE: Edin channels pure desi glam in her embroidered fuchsia pink blouse and lehenga.

