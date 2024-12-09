Shalini Passi's Glow-Up Game

Shalini Passi is slaying the internet right now.

Recently crowned the Breakout Celebrity Of The Year by NDTV (external link), she's such a vibe that even Bigg Boss invited her as special guest for a day.

What sets her apart is her fearless self-love that resonates with Gen Z.

Who can forget her line from Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives? -- 'The only reason I don't hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.' Talk about goals.

As she approaches her fabulous 50s, her glow-up game is stronger than ever.

With a blend of self-awareness, fierce assertiveness and that 'main character' energy, she's an absolute breath of fresh air! And let's not overlook her jaw-dropping fashion sense as we take a peek at her wardrobe. It's classy, sassy and oh-so-fun...

IMAGE: Her collection of Judith Lieber bags is enough to give anyone major wardrobe envy. Doesn't this cute white peacock bag match her shaant aura? All photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi /Instagram

IMAGE: She is a modern-day-Cleopatra with her gold jewels and ruched white dress. That evil eye neckpiece is also meant to keep the nazar away.

IMAGE: Shalini walked into the Bigg Boss house in her maximalist signature style -- bold colour, mermaid gown, a bling-y parrot bag, a gorg choker and statement hair trinkets.

IMAGE: Unleashing her inner feline in this Dolce & Gabanna cheetah print dress with matching purse and bandanna.

IMAGE: Black outfit, white diamonds... always a glorious combo.

IMAGE: Necklace used as a crown? Why not? That's Shalini's playful take on traditional wear.

IMAGE: Celebrating Indian handicraft in a Jamdani sari with a bindi...

IMAGE: This sea siren is here to cast a spell on you with her beauty.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES