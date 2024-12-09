News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Shalini Passi's Glow-Up Game

Shalini Passi's Glow-Up Game

By REDIFF STYLE
December 09, 2024 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shalini Passi is slaying the internet right now.

Recently crowned the Breakout Celebrity Of The Year by NDTV (external link), she's such a vibe that even Bigg Boss invited her as special guest for a day.

What sets her apart is her fearless self-love that resonates with Gen Z.

Who can forget her line from Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives? -- 'The only reason I don't hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.' Talk about goals.

As she approaches her fabulous 50s, her glow-up game is stronger than ever.

With a blend of self-awareness, fierce assertiveness and that 'main character' energy, she's an absolute breath of fresh air! And let's not overlook her jaw-dropping fashion sense as we take a peek at her wardrobe. It's classy, sassy and oh-so-fun...

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Her collection of Judith Lieber bags is enough to give anyone major wardrobe envy. Doesn't this cute white peacock bag match her shaant aura? All photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi /Instagram

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: She is a modern-day-Cleopatra with her gold jewels and ruched white dress. That evil eye neckpiece is also meant to keep the nazar away.

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Shalini walked into the Bigg Boss house in her maximalist signature style -- bold colour, mermaid gown, a bling-y parrot bag, a gorg choker and statement hair trinkets.

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Unleashing her inner feline in this Dolce & Gabanna cheetah print dress with matching purse and bandanna.

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Black outfit, white diamonds... always a glorious combo.

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Necklace used as a crown? Why not? That's Shalini's playful take on traditional wear.

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Celebrating Indian handicraft in a Jamdani sari with a bindi...

 

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: This sea siren is here to cast a spell on you with her beauty.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Shalini Passi

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
Raymond Realty may get listed in Q2FY26: CEO
Raymond Realty may get listed in Q2FY26: CEO
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'
B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'
Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt
Provide details of burnt properties: SC to Manipur govt
More like this
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances