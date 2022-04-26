News
Sara Tendulkar headed for Bollywood?

Sara Tendulkar headed for Bollywood?

By Rediff Movies
April 26, 2022 11:13 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
 

Is Sara Tendulkar headed Bollywood's way?

'Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements,' a source told the Bollywood Life site.

'Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl's interested in making her career in the glamour world,' the source added, Bollywood Life reported.

Sara's mother Anjali Mehta trained as a doctor before she married cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar 

Sara makes for pretty pictures and her Instagram feed -- she has 1.9 million followers -- is proof of this.

