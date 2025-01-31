HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Were Karan Veer Mehra And Chum Darang Up To?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 31, 2025 18:37 IST

The Elle List Awards was a vibrant explosion of self-expression.

Take a look at who made it to the style gala.

While Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang looked cosy together, Tamannaah, Khushi and Taapsee set the red carpet on fire.

Karan Veer Mehra

IMAGE: Don't Bigg Boss' Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang look cute? Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Lokre

IMAGE: Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Lokre showed us how to add a dash of personality into classic black.

 

Pankaj Tripathi

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi rocked a suave grey blazer and white trousers but his shoes were the real stars.

 

Vir Das

IMAGE: Vir Das opted for a colour-blocked grey bandhgala, wide-legged trousers and chunky sneakers; isn't it ideal comfy fashion?

 

Raghav Juyal

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal channelled his inner biker with an edgy jacket and sleek pants.

 

Shabana Azmi

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi graced the event in a classy sari and eye-catching necklace.

 

Ishaan Khattar

IMAGE: Ishaan Khattar was super-dapper in an earthy brown ensemble.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Babil Khan looked dashing in formal black.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar was macho in his all-black outfit and sunglasses.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat's suit with little astronauts? Absolutely cheeky! It raised the bar for playful fashion.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor in a black Chanel tweed jacket over a black sari was sheer elegance.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi stole the show in a thigh-high slit gown paired with chic black boots and gloves.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal made a statement in a corset gown and bold earrings.

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna brought a riot of colours to the red carpet, flirting with fashion and fun as only she can.

REDIFF STYLE
