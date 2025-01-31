What Were Karan Veer Mehra And Chum Darang Up To?

The Elle List Awards was a vibrant explosion of self-expression.

Take a look at who made it to the style gala.

While Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang looked cosy together, Tamannaah, Khushi and Taapsee set the red carpet on fire.

IMAGE: Don't Bigg Boss' Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang look cute? Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Lokre showed us how to add a dash of personality into classic black.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi rocked a suave grey blazer and white trousers but his shoes were the real stars.

IMAGE: Vir Das opted for a colour-blocked grey bandhgala, wide-legged trousers and chunky sneakers; isn't it ideal comfy fashion?

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal channelled his inner biker with an edgy jacket and sleek pants.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi graced the event in a classy sari and eye-catching necklace.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khattar was super-dapper in an earthy brown ensemble.

IMAGE: Babil Khan looked dashing in formal black.

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar was macho in his all-black outfit and sunglasses.

Jaideep Ahlawat's suit with little astronauts? Absolutely cheeky! It raised the bar for playful fashion. IMAGE:'s suit with little astronauts? Absolutely cheeky! It raised the bar for playful fashion.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor in a black Chanel tweed jacket over a black sari was sheer elegance.

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi stole the show in a thigh-high slit gown paired with chic black boots and gloves.

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal made a statement in a corset gown and bold earrings.

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna brought a riot of colours to the red carpet, flirting with fashion and fun as only she can.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES