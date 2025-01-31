Tamannaah, Khushi, Taapsee Rule The Elle Red Carpet

The red carpet turned starry at the Four Seasons in Mumbai on January 30 as B-town's pretty faces turned up in impeccably styled outfits for the annual Elle List 2025 Awards.

They mesmerised watchers-on with ultra-cool avatars that showcased their passion for fashion.

But who do you think was the best-dressed?

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia owned the red carpet in a deconstructed sheer blazer gown and edgy earrings. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor was a floral fiesta in a little black dress with standout gloves that made her look like she just waltzed off a fashion runway into a garden.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty was spellbinding in a sequined dress and flashy heels.

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu summoned the spirit of ancient Greek goddesses in her metallic top and flared white trousers. And don't forget that super-cute little bag.

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa popped in a striking purple blazer dress and coordinating furry heels.

IMAGE: Anushka Sen stole the spotlight in a classic red gown, accessorised with emeralds.

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's sultry black satin corset dress was paired with matching boots.

IMAGE: Elli AvrRam kept it sleek in a satin dress.

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta glowed in a white feather gown and strappy silver heels.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary painted the town red.

IMAGE: Mahira Sharma's lacey blouse was exactly what her metallic sari needed.

IMAGE: Nyra Banerjee teamed her fiery red satin sari with a yellow tube top and pretty heels. Now, that's a play of contrasts that totally works.

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji's ensemble was so fiery, it could compete with a red chili at a salsa dance-off.

