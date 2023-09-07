News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Krithi Shetty Is Up To!

What Krithi Shetty Is Up To!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 07, 2023 08:59 IST
Did you know her first screen appearance was with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30?

Since then, Krithi Shetty has starred in seven films -- including UppenaM in 2021, the film that made her famous, and Naga Chaitanya's Custody.

Her schedule continues to be busy; she has six more films in her kitty. And her roster of co-stars includes Abhishek Bachchan, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Satyaraj, Allu Arjun, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

She's barely 19, but has her fundas clear; she would like to 'be the reason someone believes there are still good people out there'.

The actor loves to 'put on some red lipstick and live a little'. Her choice of outfits are just another way for her to have some fun.

IMAGE: Casually chic in beige and denim.
'The time you are taking right now to embrace your slow and steady growth matters more than you know... remember flowers don't bloom in a day,' she says.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And she transforms into a desi beauty in this lime coloured lehenga.

 

IMAGE: The transformation continues. Here she is, as a cute polka dotted angel.

 

IMAGE: Talk about the power of sequins! She rocks a Manish Malhotra sari, but makes sure her Best Debutant Actress trophy for Uppena gets equal attention.

 

IMAGE: She is 'happy as ever' in a sari. It's not hard to see why, given that she looks so splendid.

 

IMAGE: Do you think that's Krithi's whistle podu moment?

 

REDIFF STYLE
