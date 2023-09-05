Keerthy Suresh's Dil Goes Dhak Dhak

Pooni. Vanajakshi. Dr Kavya. Vennela. Kalaavathi.
You'll be familiar with these names if you are a Keerthy Suresh fan.
This talented actress has bagged numerous awards, including one National Film Award, three SIIMAs and a Filmfare Award South.
She also featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list in 2021.
Keerthy, who is actress-producer Menaka and producer G Suresh Kumar's daughter, likes her clothes to reveal her delicate feminine side.
IMAGE: Dragonflies flit around this gorgeous kasavu sari; are they trying to reach the beautifully scalloped neck?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: If you can look past 'Chiranjeeeviiii sir', take a moment to admire the beauty sharing the frame with him.
In this Bengali white and red sari, Keerthy deserves a round of applause.
IMAGE: Black looks lovely on this golden beauty.
The metallic jewellery is just the right add-on and is becoming her signature style.
IMAGE: Doesn't she look delightfully refreshing in this simple cotton sari in Dasara?
IMAGE: Vennela 'goofing around' in a metallic handloom piece will brighten up your day -- literally!