Rediff.com  » Getahead » Keerthy Suresh's Dil Goes Dhak Dhak

Keerthy Suresh's Dil Goes Dhak Dhak

By REDIFF STYLE
September 05, 2023 10:54 IST
Pooni. Vanajakshi. Dr Kavya. Vennela. Kalaavathi.

You'll be familiar with these names if you are a Keerthy Suresh fan.

This talented actress has bagged numerous awards, including one National Film Award, three SIIMAs and a Filmfare Award South.

She also featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list in 2021.

Keerthy, who is actress-producer Menaka and producer G Suresh Kumar's daughter, likes her clothes to reveal her delicate feminine side.

IMAGE: Dragonflies flit around this gorgeous kasavu sari; are they trying to reach the beautifully scalloped neck?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you can look past 'Chiranjeeeviiii sir', take a moment to admire the beauty sharing the frame with him.
In this Bengali white and red sari, Keerthy deserves a round of applause.

 

IMAGE: Black looks lovely on this golden beauty.
The metallic jewellery is just the right add-on and is becoming her signature style.

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look delightfully refreshing in this simple cotton sari in Dasara?

 

IMAGE: Vennela 'goofing around' in a metallic handloom piece will brighten up your day -- literally!

REDIFF STYLE
