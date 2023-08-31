Want To Steal Samantha's Style?

She's a superstar and shows you how to dress like one.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an enviable collection of designer clothes, but it's her sunglasses that grab our attention.

Indoors or outdoors, when she's jet-setting or even lounging at home, she likes having them on.

Cute, casual, athletic, sporty... she got a pair for every mood.

And does she have a favourite? Find out.

IMAGE: Those pretty eyes don't always need to hide.

Peeking out behind a cute pair of shades can be fun.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Making a big, bold, stylish impression in oversized sunnies!

You can always count on Sam to deliver.

IMAGE: Her sunglasses may make you dream of a tropical paradise, but don't be fooled. This picture was taken on a sun-drenched day in Dallas, Texas.

IMAGE: Does Samantha actually change the colour of her glasses to match her outfits? This one has got a reddish tinge to go with that lovely red sari.

IMAGE: The green shades are back, but, this time, they are having fun on the streets of New York City.

IMAGE: Black pants. A black sweater. Black sunglasses. And a 'Don't Disturb Me' vibe.

IMAGE: The oversized aviators are a perfect match for Samantha's playful mood; black, here, is certainly sending a different message :)

IMAGE: On the days she wants to give her shades a break, she turns to her trusted pair of glasses.