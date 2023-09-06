Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?

Aaj phir kitthe chaliyen

Morni banke, morni banke

There is no better day to flaunt the colours of the peacock than on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, who was never seen without his beloved peacock feather tucked into his crown/hair.

Let these celebs show you how to ace blue, green, purple, brown and gold -- the colours of the peacock -- and get noticed wherever you go.

IMAGE: Ladies, time to bring out your silk saris!

Let Shraddha Kapoor show you how to make a statement in purple.

Pair your wow-worthy outfit with gold jewellery and a trail of flowers through your hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty looks pretty in an ornate, shimmery blue sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sini Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Gold choli, yellow lehenga with blush pink flowers... all Ananya Panday needs in a pretty green dupatta to groove to the beats of Govinda aala re!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor certainly did get the memo as she flashes shades of blue, purple and black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: You don't need to be as dolled up as Aditi Rao Hydari, but her pastel blue and bottle green combo must be bookmarked for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Make some shor on the streets with Tamannaah Bhatia's chiffon green sari and cutout blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia /Instagram

IMAGE: Kaftans are in vogue; take a leaf from Alia Bhatt's style sheet and team your velvet blue version with a tiny black bindi and metallic jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram