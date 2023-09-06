News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?

Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 06, 2023 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aaj phir kitthe chaliyen
Morni banke, morni banke

There is no better day to flaunt the colours of the peacock than on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, who was never seen without his beloved peacock feather tucked into his crown/hair.

Let these celebs show you how to ace blue, green, purple, brown and gold -- the colours of the peacock -- and get noticed wherever you go.

IMAGE: Ladies, time to bring out your silk saris!
Let Shraddha Kapoor show you how to make a statement in purple.
Pair your wow-worthy outfit with gold jewellery and a trail of flowers through your hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty looks pretty in an ornate, shimmery blue sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sini Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold choli, yellow lehenga with blush pink flowers... all Ananya Panday needs in a pretty green dupatta to groove to the beats of Govinda aala re!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor certainly did get the memo as she flashes shades of blue, purple and black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You don't need to be as dolled up as Aditi Rao Hydari, but her pastel blue and bottle green combo must be bookmarked for the day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Make some shor on the streets with Tamannaah Bhatia's chiffon green sari and cutout blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kaftans are in vogue; take a leaf from Alia Bhatt's style sheet and team your velvet blue version with a tiny black bindi and metallic jhumkas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Love it or hate it, but a brown anarkali like the one Mrunal Thakur is wearing makes for a really compelling piece for at home-gatherings.
Ditch the earrings, like she does, and opt for an intricate choker.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Ford who loves Lord Krishna
The Ford who loves Lord Krishna
Janmashtami photos: All for a pot of curd and buttermilk
Janmashtami photos: All for a pot of curd and buttermilk
Janmashtami Special: Meet the little Krishnas
Janmashtami Special: Meet the little Krishnas
Stalin Jr, Kharge Jr booked over Sanatan Dharma remark
Stalin Jr, Kharge Jr booked over Sanatan Dharma remark
China's Economy Is Weakening!
China's Economy Is Weakening!
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Asian Games
Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Asian Games

More like this

5 life lessons Krishna teaches us

5 life lessons Krishna teaches us

Celebrate Janmashtami with These Songs

Celebrate Janmashtami with These Songs

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances