Gosh! Divya's Eyes Really Do Talk

Photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Pillai/Instagram

Divya Pillai is a true desi beauty.

And the actor's choice of outfits exude a Mallu charm that's hard to resist.

Ayal Njanalla in 2015 marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. Since then, she has starred in movies like Kala, Jailer, Oozham, Edakkad Battalion 06 and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

She will next be seen alongside Mammootty in the thriller, Bazooka.

IMAGE: Laal ishq! Divya makes a splash in a Salt Studio kaftan dress.

The statement choker is a standout addition.

IMAGE: In true diva style, Divya offers Onam inspiration in this white sari and pink blouse.

IMAGE: 'I always feel extra beautiful when I wear my sister's clothes!' the actor confesses.

So would we, Divya, if the sari is this gorgeous.

IMAGE: 'So graceful yet so powerful'; that's how Divya feels about the sari.

IMAGE: Pretty girls always make happy pics! We're used to seeing Divya in kaftans, but this one came with a bouquet of roses :)

IMAGE: Two seasons in one -- the bloom of summer and the grey of the monsoons...