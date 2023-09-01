News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris

Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 01, 2023 12:40 IST
The stunning Aishwarya Sushmita clearly takes her desi wardrobe seriously.

And she has a 10/10 figure that allows her to pull off those ab-baring lehengas and saris effortlessly.

The beauty queen from Darbhanga has a master's degree in philosophy; if she hadn't become a model, she would likely have been an IAS officer.

Aishwarya now has people talking about her acting chops as well, after she transformed into the honeytrap Karishma in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and the rural housewife Meeta Devi in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

 

IMAGE: Apsara aali Indrapuritun khaali!
Aishwarya Sushmita is clearly giving those celestial beauties, Rambha and Urvashi, a run for their money.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bold, in gold! Wah!
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aankhon ko aankhon mein ishara ho gaya!
Sometimes all you need to stand out in a room is a basic cotton Raw Mango sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She keeps the excitement bubbling by playing with classic contrasting colours.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga...
A clean, simple, beautiful, look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Those eyes can say a million things when words fail!
Aishwarya in a sari cannot be ignored.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

