Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris

The stunning Aishwarya Sushmita clearly takes her desi wardrobe seriously.

And she has a 10/10 figure that allows her to pull off those ab-baring lehengas and saris effortlessly.

The beauty queen from Darbhanga has a master's degree in philosophy; if she hadn't become a model, she would likely have been an IAS officer.

Aishwarya now has people talking about her acting chops as well, after she transformed into the honeytrap Karishma in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and the rural housewife Meeta Devi in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

IMAGE: Apsara aali Indrapuritun khaali!

Aishwarya Sushmita is clearly giving those celestial beauties, Rambha and Urvashi, a run for their money.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Bold, in gold! Wah!

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Aankhon ko aankhon mein ishara ho gaya!

Sometimes all you need to stand out in a room is a basic cotton Raw Mango sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: She keeps the excitement bubbling by playing with classic contrasting colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga...

A clean, simple, beautiful, look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram