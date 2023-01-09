What Katrina, Tara, Jacqueline Love

If you've looked out of your window in 2023, you would have seen a vampy newcomer gaily traipsing up the path, ready to slip into your wardrobe and enter your fashion life.

Mademoiselle Latex.

Yup, this year's all about ze pleasure in pleather.

Gals, sit down to do some PVC planning because we are all gonna need a dot of latex in our cupboards, even if it's just a scrunchie or a no-swim bikini.

IMAGE: Pretty-pretty punk! Katrina Kaif ooooooooooozes confidence plus fun in a garibo ki Ariana Grande style.

And look at her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Pink brouhaha in latex: Jacqueline Fernandez's Barbiecore flamingo jumpsuit has echoes of Hollywood influencer Kylie Jenner's wardrobe.

Kylie, watch out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: You can't look away from her, can you!

Deepika Padukone could even make sackcloth glamorous. In a rubberwali dress she's glam se badh kar.

It is a mystery how she managed to squeeze into this one, in spite of her svelte bod.

And how will she get out of it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: What kind of sexy is Malu?

Black latex bum-hugging leggings. Furry, feathery crop top. Bangle-size hoops. Winged eyeliner. Steamy Malavika Mohanan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram