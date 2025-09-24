Exclusive! Navratri Style Tips From Kareena's Designer

He designs for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Tara Sutaria. Now, Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi has exclusive DIY Navtratri fashion tips just for you.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Veere Di Wedding

"Great vibes and max comfort." That, says Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, is his ultimate mantra when it comes to dressing up for Navratri.

And he should know.

After all, his client list includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tara Sutaria and many other Bollywood stars.

From simple DIY styling ideas to steal-worthy celeb fashion moments, Rudraksh shares exclusive tips with Rediff's Mayur Sanap.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Could you share simple, DIY tips to jazz up a Navratri look?

1. Belt the ends of your dupatta around your waist so that you can use it as a jacket or cape.

2. Layer jewellery you already own to create a better impact.

3. Experiment with makeup. Add a bright lip or bold eyeliner for an instant festive feel.

4. Re-style a plain kurta/skirt by pairing it with a blingy stole or bandi (sleeveless jacket or waistcoat).

Use jhumkas as closures on a kurta or just to keep the dupatta in place. Just make sure you use the ones that have a screw at the back.

How can a person use whatever they already have for Navratri so that they don't have to spend too much?

Take saris and dupattas from home and repurpose the fabric into new outfits. If you plan right, you can customise a full lehenga choli set from one sari.

Another way to cut costs is to re-dye your previous year's outfit and give it a whole new life.

Upcycle things you already own instead of buying new ones.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

How can one use use dupattas, accessories and makeup effectively during this season?

Dupattas can be draped cross-body with a belt. You could also wear two contrasting ones and belt them together.

For accessories, choose one hero piece -- like big earrings -- and keep the rest light. Remember, whatever you wear should be lightweight so you can dance in them carefree.

For makeup, less is more. A deep kajal eye with a tinted balm and a small bindi is classic.

What are your suggestions when it comes to mixing and matching?

Pair denim jackets with embroidered blouses, cotton skirts with silk dupattas or a solid sari with a funky crop top.

Play with contrasting textures by mixing fabrics like khadi, brocade and ikat for a unique feel.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

What are some unique fabrics to experiment with?

Fabrics like organza, ikat and brocade scraps are all great options to style up or down in many versatile ways.

What about jewellery?

I'd suggest experimenting with oxidised chokers, nose rings and ear cuffs; those are quite trendy at the moment.

How can one enhance everyday style during Navratri without going overboard?

For college goers, I'd recommend pairing a block print skirt with a simple tee and oxidised earrings or a mirror work crop jacket with denims and a tee.

For the office, you could add a festive dupatta over a solid kurta or an ikat shirt kurta with trousers. I think it adds just enough pizzazz for the festive season.

For a dandiya outing, while 'the look' is of importance, for me comfort is higher on the priority list. So, ideally, wear something that you can move around easily in and freely enjoy yourself in.

IMAGE: Rudraksh Dwivedi, extreme left, at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Any style references from celebrities?

Janhvi Kapoor for playful lehenga-cholis or Alia Bhatt for minimal saris with light glam.

Both are good style references.

Alia has also been spotted wearing kurta jackets with denims and Kolhapuri chappals. That is a fun festive look too.

Great vibes and max comfort!