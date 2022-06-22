News
Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 22, 2022 16:39 IST
Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior Cruise 2023 show in Seville fused Spanish sartorial aesthetics with the brand's heritage. 

Models sashayed down the ramp in outfits inspired by Andalusian equestrian heritage -- Spain is famed for its beautiful horses -- with an extensive use of lace, Baroque embroidery and jacquard weaves. 

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: A model dressed from head to toe in black.
Fishnet stockings and lace boots added to the drama.
All photographs: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Romantic. Feminine. Lacy.

 

IMAGE: The sport of the season is horse riding and various equestrian elements were incorporated into the collection.

 

IMAGE: The wide-rimmed hats added a sense of mystery.

 

IMAGE: Silk taffeta gowns played with ruffles. 

 

IMAGE: The show featured a medley of off-the-shoulder gowns in bronze, butterscotch, dark violet and black. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
