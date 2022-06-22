Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior Cruise 2023 show in Seville fused Spanish sartorial aesthetics with the brand's heritage.
Models sashayed down the ramp in outfits inspired by Andalusian equestrian heritage -- Spain is famed for its beautiful horses -- with an extensive use of lace, Baroque embroidery and jacquard weaves.
IMAGE: A model dressed from head to toe in black.
Fishnet stockings and lace boots added to the drama.
IMAGE: Romantic. Feminine. Lacy.
IMAGE: The sport of the season is horse riding and various equestrian elements were incorporated into the collection.
IMAGE: The wide-rimmed hats added a sense of mystery.
IMAGE: Silk taffeta gowns played with ruffles.
IMAGE: The show featured a medley of off-the-shoulder gowns in bronze, butterscotch, dark violet and black.
