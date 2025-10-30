HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » What Ananya Panday Absolutely Loves!

What Ananya Panday Absolutely Loves!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Ananya Panday, who turned 27 on October 30, looks like she just stepped out of a postcard -- sun kissed, carefree and serving some stunning vacay looks.

Whether it's a strappy bikini moment, breezy co-ord or a flirty mini, Ananya's island-girl aesthetic has become her signature.

She makes resort wear look effortlessly stylish, reminding us that glam doesn't stop just because you're on a holiday.

And with year-end getaways right around the corner, her looks are basically a mood board for your next beach trip! 

IMAGE: Ananya looks like paradise herself in a neon tube dress with mirror detailing on the hem and the neckline; the silver clutch is a standout accessory. TBH, the tan lines just make it better! All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: No island vacay is complete without a chic co-ord moment and Ananya gets the memo. She wears an off-white netted set featuring a halter top with a cute rose on the neck.

 

IMAGE: Even the shaded turquoise waters cannot outshine Ananya’s glow as she poses in a black outfit with a sleek bodice and a sequinned floral skirt.

 

IMAGE: She nails the balance between glam and island girl in a pink floral sequinned mini with playful tassels.

 

IMAGE: Ananya proves she is the actual view in a mauve itsy-bitsy bikini, styled with a mini orange sarong embellished with with blue flowers.

 

IMAGE: Another look, another co-ord! She keeps the island streak strong in a tasselled white floral set with a striped skirt, perfect for the golden hour.

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, go all-white. Ananya keeps it sweet and simple in a white tank top paired with a matching long skirt. The perfect definition of fresh and effortless!

 

IMAGE: Ananya also has some vacation makeup tips! She slays holiday glam with metallic blue under-eyes, a pop of green eyeliner and glossy nude lips.
 

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!
Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!
Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!
Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Get Style Tips Directly From Ananya!
Get Style Tips Directly From Ananya!
When Ananya Panday Decides To Steal...
When Ananya Panday Decides To Steal...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

'Third-class crook', Priyank Kharge reacts to Himanta's 'first class idiot' accusation on him1:34

'Third-class crook', Priyank Kharge reacts to Himanta's...

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and Glamour1:31

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and...

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO