What Ananya Panday Absolutely Loves!

Ananya Panday, who turned 27 on October 30, looks like she just stepped out of a postcard -- sun kissed, carefree and serving some stunning vacay looks.

Whether it's a strappy bikini moment, breezy co-ord or a flirty mini, Ananya's island-girl aesthetic has become her signature.

She makes resort wear look effortlessly stylish, reminding us that glam doesn't stop just because you're on a holiday.

And with year-end getaways right around the corner, her looks are basically a mood board for your next beach trip!

IMAGE: Ananya looks like paradise herself in a neon tube dress with mirror detailing on the hem and the neckline; the silver clutch is a standout accessory. TBH, the tan lines just make it better! All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: No island vacay is complete without a chic co-ord moment and Ananya gets the memo. She wears an off-white netted set featuring a halter top with a cute rose on the neck.

IMAGE: Even the shaded turquoise waters cannot outshine Ananya’s glow as she poses in a black outfit with a sleek bodice and a sequinned floral skirt.

IMAGE: She nails the balance between glam and island girl in a pink floral sequinned mini with playful tassels.

IMAGE: Ananya proves she is the actual view in a mauve itsy-bitsy bikini, styled with a mini orange sarong embellished with with blue flowers.

IMAGE: Another look, another co-ord! She keeps the island streak strong in a tasselled white floral set with a striped skirt, perfect for the golden hour.

IMAGE: When in doubt, go all-white. Ananya keeps it sweet and simple in a white tank top paired with a matching long skirt. The perfect definition of fresh and effortless!

IMAGE: Ananya also has some vacation makeup tips! She slays holiday glam with metallic blue under-eyes, a pop of green eyeliner and glossy nude lips.