Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!

Bollywood just said bonjour to Paris and left a trail of sparkle behind!
Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes ATE the city of love and fashion with their looks and left no crumbs. Tres magnifique, and how!
Ananya Panday didn’t wait for the runway and gave us her first fashion moment soon after she landed in the city! Her cheeky T-shirt, oversized leather jacket and cherry-red bag was extremely Kendall Jenner-coded.
For the BoF 500 gala, Ananya kept it sleek in a ribbed black Chanel halter peplum top and flared pants.
Don't miss the Chanel clutch.
But it was that diamond ear cuff that was doing all the talking. Bonus points for her glam, done by none other than Mademoiselle Ananya Panday herself.
Rysa joined her big sis at the BoF gala, proving fashion runs deep in the Panday genes. She kept it minimal yet striking in a bare-back grey gown, styled with just a statement handcuff.
After the gala, Ananya arrived at the Paris Fashion Week exuding peak Chanel girl energy.
Repping the brand in a knitted top, mini skirt and slingback heels, she nailed that school-girl aesthetic.
The look wouldn’t be complete without the OG Chanel bag making its cameo.
Ananya was again accompanied by her favourite plus one -- her sister. Rysa went vintage in a Chanel co-ord and boots; she also carried a bucket bag!
Jacqueline Fernandez also didn't hold back and pretty much melted Paris in a black silk Victoria Beckham gown adorned with a silver brooch.
Her only other jewellery? Those pretty loops.
Her outfit wasn’t the only talking point; she was also seen striking a pose with Victoria and David Beckham. Definitely a moment to remember!