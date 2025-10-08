Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!

Bollywood just said bonjour to Paris and left a trail of sparkle behind!

Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes ATE the city of love and fashion with their looks and left no crumbs. Tres magnifique, and how!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday didn’t wait for the runway and gave us her first fashion moment soon after she landed in the city! Her cheeky T-shirt, oversized leather jacket and cherry-red bag was extremely Kendall Jenner-coded.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

For the BoF 500 gala, Ananya kept it sleek in a ribbed black Chanel halter peplum top and flared pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Don't miss the Chanel clutch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

But it was that diamond ear cuff that was doing all the talking. Bonus points for her glam, done by none other than Mademoiselle Ananya Panday herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rysa Panday/Instagram

Rysa joined her big sis at the BoF gala, proving fashion runs deep in the Panday genes. She kept it minimal yet striking in a bare-back grey gown, styled with just a statement handcuff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

After the gala, Ananya arrived at the Paris Fashion Week exuding peak Chanel girl energy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Repping the brand in a knitted top, mini skirt and slingback heels, she nailed that school-girl aesthetic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The look wouldn’t be complete without the OG Chanel bag making its cameo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rysa Panday/Instagram

Ananya was again accompanied by her favourite plus one -- her sister. Rysa went vintage in a Chanel co-ord and boots; she also carried a bucket bag!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez also didn't hold back and pretty much melted Paris in a black silk Victoria Beckham gown adorned with a silver brooch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Her only other jewellery? Those pretty loops.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Her outfit wasn’t the only talking point; she was also seen striking a pose with Victoria and David Beckham. Definitely a moment to remember!