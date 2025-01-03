HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Be Bold, Be Sharvari

Be Bold, Be Sharvari

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 10:26 IST

x

Sharvari's personality shines through her fashion choices, which showcase a vibrant mix of confidence, creativity and boldness.

The actor, who makes some eclectic onscreen choices as well, is all set to play an espionage agent alongside Alia Bhatt in their upcoming movie, Alpha.

Sharvari

IMAGE: Cowgirl meets high fashion in a stunning tawny yellow suit and denim corset with a burgundy purse and burgundy shoes -- talk about a fierce combo, right? All photographs: Kind courtesy: Sharvari/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: The way Sharvari rocks a black bustier and ruched skirt in her song, Taras, has everyone buzzing.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Glam alert! All you need is a bubblegum pink mini skirt and a chic black top that, of course, has bejewelled straps.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: This artsy rose-inspired red corset paired with a satin skirt is unforgettable.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: She struts her stuff in a checked mini dress with exaggerated sleeves and gold earrings.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Twirling in a floral-printed dream? Yes, please.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: With her glazed blush, powder pink lips and doe eye-makeup, she is setting face card goals.

 

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari dazzles with her golden eye makeup, killer liner and statement gold hasli necklace that complements her hazel eyes.

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Futuristic fashion? Definitely! She nails it in a black crop top, bejewelled cape jacket, palazzo pants and...

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: ...That blingy ear cuff!

Sharvari

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:
 

More News Coverage

Sharvari

RELATED STORIES

Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart
Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE
Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE
Janhvi, Disha, Alaya Love These Slinky...
Janhvi, Disha, Alaya Love These Slinky...
Deepika, Nushrratt, Avneet Rock 2024's Makeup Trends
Deepika, Nushrratt, Avneet Rock 2024's Makeup Trends

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

Navy Gets Ready For Historic Milestone

webstory image 3

6 Beautiful European Countries To Travel To In 2025

VIDEOS

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded missile plant in Syria0:44

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded...

Selfie Point at 'Maha Khumbh' becomes a center of attraction among the people1:35

Selfie Point at 'Maha Khumbh' becomes a center of...

R-Day Parade Rehearsals Underway Amid Dense Fog at Kartavya Path2:00

R-Day Parade Rehearsals Underway Amid Dense Fog at...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD