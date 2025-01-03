Be Bold, Be Sharvari

Sharvari's personality shines through her fashion choices, which showcase a vibrant mix of confidence, creativity and boldness.

The actor, who makes some eclectic onscreen choices as well, is all set to play an espionage agent alongside Alia Bhatt in their upcoming movie, Alpha.

IMAGE: Cowgirl meets high fashion in a stunning tawny yellow suit and denim corset with a burgundy purse and burgundy shoes -- talk about a fierce combo, right? All photographs: Kind courtesy: Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: The way Sharvari rocks a black bustier and ruched skirt in her song, Taras, has everyone buzzing.

IMAGE: Glam alert! All you need is a bubblegum pink mini skirt and a chic black top that, of course, has bejewelled straps.

IMAGE: This artsy rose-inspired red corset paired with a satin skirt is unforgettable.

IMAGE: She struts her stuff in a checked mini dress with exaggerated sleeves and gold earrings.

IMAGE: Twirling in a floral-printed dream? Yes, please.

IMAGE: With her glazed blush, powder pink lips and doe eye-makeup, she is setting face card goals.

IMAGE: Sharvari dazzles with her golden eye makeup, killer liner and statement gold hasli necklace that complements her hazel eyes.

IMAGE: Futuristic fashion? Definitely! She nails it in a black crop top, bejewelled cape jacket, palazzo pants and...

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES