The Glamazons Of 2025

In today's world, celebrities often rely on teams of stylists, MUAs or makeup artists, and designers to put their best stilettoed-foot forward.

But some stars have developed their personal styles to such an extent that their fashion choices truly reflect their identities. These trendsetters are putting Indian fashion on the global naksha with their ingenious original chic.

Here are our top picks for Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities, or The Glamazons, whose looks we look forward to admiring in 2025.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday isn't simply a clothes horse or porcelain doll. She’s a style maven on a mission! Her sculpted, edgy looks and avant-garde jewels make sure she always grabs the spotlight and owns it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is the epitome of Indian beauty with lustrous locks and a golden tanned glow. Whether she's temple hopping in swish traditional wear or knocking you over with her elegance, this diva knows how to keep it real and rooted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Our globe-trotting queen, Priyanka Chopra, is a fashion dynamo. With powerhouse collaborations with the top international stylists like Law Roach, Ami Patel and Mimi Cuttrell, she captivates a legion of fans across the globe, cementing her status as a true Style Rani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar often appears like she stepped out of an oil painting, so striking is her style formula -- it's a beautiful blend of Indian handloom and modern vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Enter Uorfi Javed, the ultimate princess of self-expression. From bold statements to the wildest outfits you've ever seen, she's here to shatter norms and keep us on our toes. You can't help but admire her fearless approach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

IMAGE: Bebo is still the supreme Bolly trendsetter we know and love! Celebrating an incredible 25 years in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to give us jaw-dropping looks that celebrate class and sass like no other. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra looks at her wardrobe each monring and then performs fashion wizardry, mixing and matching styles and accessories to create stunning ensembles that inspire scores and scores and crores. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The Triptii Dimri Style is in a class of its own. It has a bit of nostalgia about it. And spice. Magic too. She dons glamorous Western wear or breathtaking Indian attire and swiftly transforms it to top-notch fashiond fare, leaving one starstruck. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: From child actor to sensational rising star, Avneet Kaur has millions of followers drooling over her designer threads, exotic travel moments and playful makeup looks -- she's the definition of a millennial queenie B. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is pure fabulosity! Just when you think you've seen it all, she pulls out another show-stopping look that leaves her fans gasping. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES