7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments

The girl has 4.6 million followers on Instagram, which is more than many, many international celebs.
She loves dogs, strays too. She likes chick flicks and Bryan Adams.
The actress has said she doesn't like doing movies "for the heck of it." In the beginning being an introvert, she confessed, she was afraid of the spotlight.
She wears a lot of black (don't we all?) and boy can she dress!
That's Diana Penty we are talking about.
Browse her feed and you realise she is a pacca fashionista. That's not hard because, you can't help note with a tinge of envy, almost anything looks good on her -- be it a baseball hat or candy-striped pajamas or a plate of potato smileys.
What's her style? It combines serious glamour with easy, casual charm.
Diana will be seen next in Azaad which is slated for release on January 17, 2025.