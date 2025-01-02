7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments

The girl has 4.6 million followers on Instagram, which is more than many, many international celebs.

She loves dogs, strays too. She likes chick flicks and Bryan Adams.

The actress has said she doesn't like doing movies "for the heck of it." In the beginning being an introvert, she confessed, she was afraid of the spotlight.

She wears a lot of black (don't we all?) and boy can she dress!

That's Diana Penty we are talking about.

Browse her feed and you realise she is a pacca fashionista. That's not hard because, you can't help note with a tinge of envy, almost anything looks good on her -- be it a baseball hat or candy-striped pajamas or a plate of potato smileys.

What's her style? It combines serious glamour with easy, casual charm.

Diana will be seen next in Azaad which is slated for release on January 17, 2025.

IMAGE: Back To Black: She calls her black mirrorwork choli worn with a spangled sari Midnight Sparkles. Agree? All Photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Wondrous in White. A fan terms it: 'White beauty's arrival'. And those bold cross earrings? Great choice.

IMAGE: The picture of sumptuous elegance in an embellished sari and pearl drop earrings.

IMAGE: Kya curves. Diana is living proof that casual can be chic, chic, chic.

IMAGE: Then she flips the switch to desi diva in an embroidered kurta, chotu bindi and fresh flowers in her hair.

IMAGE: Prettier than a Christmas ornament in a sexy red bow crop top and jeans -- Diana's literally wrapped and ready for Christmas.

IMAGE: How about a LRD for a cocktail soiree, rather the little black stuff. Diana shows you how.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES