7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 02, 2025 12:30 IST

The girl has 4.6 million followers on Instagram, which is more than many, many international celebs.

She loves dogs, strays too. She likes chick flicks and Bryan Adams.

The actress has said she doesn't like doing movies "for the heck of it." In the beginning being an introvert, she confessed, she was afraid of the spotlight.

She wears a lot of black (don't we all?) and boy can she dress!

That's Diana Penty we are talking about.

Browse her feed and you realise she is a pacca fashionista. That's not hard because, you can't help note with a tinge of envy, almost anything looks good on her -- be it a baseball hat or candy-striped pajamas or a plate of potato smileys.

What's her style? It combines serious glamour with easy, casual charm.

Diana will be seen next in Azaad which is slated for release on January 17, 2025.

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Back To Black: She calls her black mirrorwork choli worn with a spangled sari Midnight Sparkles. Agree? All Photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Wondrous in White. A fan terms it: 'White beauty's arrival'. And those bold cross earrings? Great choice.

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: The picture of sumptuous elegance in an embellished sari and pearl drop earrings.

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Kya curves. Diana is living proof that casual can be chic, chic, chic.

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Then she flips the switch to desi diva in an embroidered kurta, chotu bindi and fresh flowers in her hair.

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Prettier than a Christmas ornament in a sexy red bow crop top and jeans -- Diana's literally wrapped and ready for Christmas.

 

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: How about a LRD for a cocktail soiree, rather the little black stuff. Diana shows you how.

 

Diana Penty

REDIFF STYLE
