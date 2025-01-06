Reeshma Nanaiah's Sassy Boho Style

Reeshma Nanaiah -- whose latest acting outing was the 'sci-fi meets dystopian' Kannada film, UI, where she co-starred with Upendra -- is a quintessential Kodava beauty with deep-set almond eyes and chiselled features.

She loves vibrant colours and playful silhouettes and expresses a spirited fusion of trendy fashion and cultural flair.

Here are some examples of her uber-cool style.

IMAGE: That's her, posing in a pastel pink tie-up dress and chunky rings. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Reeshma Nanaiah/Instagram

IMAGE: It would have been just another cropped top and baggy jeans but she changes the whole look with the big bow and colourful stripe.

IMAGE: She embraces her curves in a white cut-out sheer maxi dress, complete with cute ruffles and a cheeky peek-a-boo slit.

IMAGE: With a fierce gaze that matches her fiery spirit, she knows how to own the room in her red outfit.

IMAGE: As she rocks all things girly in a dazzling mustard yellow sari gown, her love for playful fashion is evident.

IMAGE: A desi girl in a pastel sari, paired with a bindi and simple gold trinkets.

IMAGE: She is dressed to impress in a midnight blue lehenga and chandelier earrings.

IMAGE: She brings girl-next-door realness in a chic beige suit, complete with a sparkly diamante nose pin and tiny bindi.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES