What Are Teddy Bears Doing On The Ramp?

For his Fall 2022 show, American Designer Thom Browne used 500 teddy bears in blue suits as props to explain his theme better.

The collection was about New York being 'an island of misfit toys', and highlighted the way people come to the city 'to find and create themselves.'

Of the 48 looks presented, 24 were realistic versions of the designer's tailoring, and 24 were their conceptual partners.

Do click on the images for a look at the Teddy Bear Fashion Show!

IMAGE: A model dressed in a circular tennis ball cricket cable sweater in white cashmere.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: A look inspired by the Nutcracker Soldier.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: A model dressed like a cactus.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Don't miss the teddy bears!

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Say hello to the chairman.

Model Rocky Harwell dressed as a Thom Browne teddy bear.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: The designer created a world of surreal fantasy that the audience loved.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com